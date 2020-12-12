Clearing And Colder Today

Weather Update – 9:03 a.m. – Saturday, December 12th

A cold front is moving our direction along with some drier air into west Tennessee. This will provide a break in the rain and skies will return to partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain quickly returns in full force by late Sunday.

TODAY

Becoming partly sunny with highs in the middle 50’s and west winds 5-15 mph. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!

Turning colder in the evening with partly cloudy skies and lows around 33.

The second cold front is expected to arrive early Sunday morning, bringing even more rain to the region of West Tennessee by the afternoon. There is a possibility to see a wintry mix along with the rain on Sunday night, but no accumulation is expected.

The cold front is expected to leave our area by early Monday morning, leaving us with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies for the rest of the week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another chance for a wintry precipitation mix. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

