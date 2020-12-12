HCB Development hosts Christmas at the Roundabout

JACKSON, Tenn, — A local real estate agency hosted a Christmas themed popup event for local businesses. HCB Development hosted Christmas at the Roundabout in Downtown Jackson Saturday.

“Today we’re providing a safe space for local vendors to set up shop and allow some Christmas shopping during the holiday time,” said Director of Community Development, Healthy Community, Brian James.

The real estate firm rented the building on North Highland in front of the roundabout to showcase numerous local businesses in the community.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









“We have a lot of different vendors from candles to jewelry, paintings and natural products. The range is wide,” James said.

Food trucks can be seen in the parking lot as well local singing talent.

“We want to make sure we get a lot more people downtown and coming down to the area. So I think it’s a great opportunity to highlight and showcase local talent and businesses,” James said.

“It’s cool because we’re in this empty space, so you know it’s nice to see an empty space get used for something productive you know. That’s pretty cool. It’s a lot of empty space in Jackson,” said Vendor of JKSN & CO, Cliff Jksn.

Jksn says his business has continued to blossom even during the pandemic. He likes having a space to showcase his items to the public as well as deliver pre-ordered items.

“You can come pick your order up. If you’ve done popup and pickup. Wherever you’re at, come pick up your order! We have it. I guarantee it,” Jksn said.

James says he knows during the pandemic shopping can be scary but he wants to accommodate guests as safe as possible.

“Covid is a little tricky so it makes a lot of people scared to come out, but we’re making sure that we’re adhering to all the guidelines. But just again showcasing those local vendors and providing them with food and an opportunity just to see other people,” James said.

James says he expects more vendors at next weekends’ event, giving the community a variety of different vendors and different items.

Organizers say if you were unable to make it to Saturday’s Christmas at the Roundabout, there will be another chance to attend on December 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.