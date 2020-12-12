Pet of the Week: Callie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together. This week’s forever friend is Callie.

If Callie had one Christmas wish this year, it would be to have a family of her very own.

She’s good with other dogs, cats and absolutely loves kids. She enjoys tug ropes, chasing balls and going on walks.

Callie’s most favorite things are big fluffy blankets and cuddling on the couch for movie nights.

She’s approx. 2-years-old, spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped and heartworm negative.

Callie is ready to find that perfect family to love and explore all life has to offer.

She would do well in most family settings. Can you make Callie’s Christmas wish come true?

For more information on Callie or other dogs up for adoption, head to Saving the Animals Together website or call (731) 313-7828.