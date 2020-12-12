Santa Claus visits the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hub City! Santa’s House is located at the corner of East Lafayette Street and North Highland Avenue next to the Farmers Market.

Parents were able to take their kids to visit Santa and tell him everything they wanted for Christmas this year.

There were a few COVID-19 precautions in place to make sure kids and parents stay safe while having a good time.

“Little children, y’all need to come out here and tell Santa what you want because he needs to know. He’s got to fill this sleigh up over here and he’ll be back Christmas Eve. And you bring out some cookies and milk for Santa and just remember, he likes oatmeal raisin,” Santa Claus said.

The Santa House has been a tradition in Jackson for many years. Organizer of this event, John Allen says he wasn’t going to let the pandemic put a stop to the tradition.