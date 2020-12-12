Union University students celebrate with Fall Commencement Ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — More 2020 graduates celebrated a special moment, as 285 Union University students put on their caps and gowns for the 2020 Fall Commencement Ceremony.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











The graduation ceremony took place at Oman Arena in east Jackson Saturday morning.

Graduates and guests wore masks during the ceremony, and all seating was socially distanced.

A commencement address was presented by Ronnie Floyd, President and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee.