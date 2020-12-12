Union University students celebrate with Fall Commencement Ceremony
JACKSON, Tenn. — More 2020 graduates celebrated a special moment, as 285 Union University students put on their caps and gowns for the 2020 Fall Commencement Ceremony.
The graduation ceremony took place at Oman Arena in east Jackson Saturday morning.
Graduates and guests wore masks during the ceremony, and all seating was socially distanced.
A commencement address was presented by Ronnie Floyd, President and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee.