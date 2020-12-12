UPDATE: Investigators asking for your help after two inmates escape

1/3 Osteen and Brown

2/3 red pickup

3/3 white pick up





HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.– According to a Facebook post, the Henry County Sheriff’s office is asking Henry County residents to continue to be on the lookout for escapees Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen.

The post stated the last known vehicle they were in is a 2009 red Chevy extended cab pickup TN tag 050WJQ.

The sheriff’s office explained the two allegedly first stole a white pickup truck from a victim in KY.

That victim was found safely and was located on Hwy 218 and Ironbanks Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday Dec 11.

From statements made by the victim, who was blindfolded, it was believed that another vehicle had been taken by the escapees at an unknown location.

The two also allegedly stole a truck from a second victim, which was taken from the 3000 block of Reynoldsburg Rd at around 1:00 p.m. The red truck pictured is similar to the truck of the other victim.

The sheriff’s office post explained that on December 12 at approx. 2:38 a.m. a resident of Reynoldsburg Rd. was found by Henry County Deputies tied up in his home.

This person’s 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup bearing TN. Lic 050WJQ was stolen. This occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on December 11.

They are asking citizens who may have cameras in these areas to please view them and contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office if either of these vehicles are seen on video during the time-frames mentioned.

Henry County Sheriff’s office continued by saying thank you for the cooperation and continued support. Be alert and be cautious.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies are following up on all leads in attempts to locate subjects. Anyone with information or concerns are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.

PREVIOUS STORY:

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn.– At a little after 8 o’clock Friday morning, one of the supervising officers at the Northwest Correctional Complex minimum security annex discovered two inmates were missing.

Local authorities, the Tennessee Department of Correction, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently searching for Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen.

Investigators believe there is a possibility the two inmates could be in areas such as Lake County, Obion County, Weakley County, and Henry County.

Tennessee Department of Corrections Director of Communications, Dorinda Carter says this is still an active investigation, and authorities are following up with any information given.

“We would ask the public to consider them dangerous anytime anyone is on absconder status. They should be considered dangerous and approached with care,” Carter says.

Investigators are encouraging anyone in the public to contact authorities immediately if they have any information or may know the whereabouts of these two men. If you have any information call the Tennessee Department of Correction tips hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.