2 men arrested in Tennessee in killing of Louisiana clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive task force in Tennessee has arrested two men charged in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk during a robbery in Louisiana.

Authorities say 30-year-old Abd Del Ghader Sylla was killed Nov. 30 while working at a Shell gas station and convenience store in Kenner, Louisiana.

Police said Sylla was executed while on his knees with his hands in the air.

News outlets report Sylla had a 1-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

A marshals spokesman says Lamonte Loggins and Eric Rodgers have been arrested in Memphis this week on murder charges.