Biden’s challenge: Building Cabinet that meets all his goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has a lot to accomplish in building out his administration.

He’s aiming for a historically diverse Cabinet without overlooking longtime allies in his party’s establishment.

He wants to rebuild a lot of government bureaucracy and boost morale across agencies largely ignored by President Donald Trump.

But that could limit innovative new approaches to top policy challenges.

Biden also has to please the broad coalition of voters who helped win him the White House.

They all have policy goals they want accomplished.

And he has to manage that while contending with congressional Republicans suspicious of many of his top Cabinet picks and ready to derail his broadest policy goals.