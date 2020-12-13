Live nativity presented by First United Methodist Church in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – “We see this as our gift to our community. This is something we can do to just to remind people of the setting of the first nativity and remind people what Christmas is all about,” said Chris Haynes, who is the pastor of First United Methodist Church.

First United Methodist Church in Lexington hosted its annual live nativity as cars in the area drove by to take in the moment of what Christmas really means.

The nativity was showcased with live animals like goats and sheep, so people can get the full experience. Phil Hooker who owns the animals says he provides them for many live nativities in the area because without them it wouldn’t seem real.

“It looks better to have the scene for every church in our area who put on live nativities for Christmas,” said Hooker.

Pastor Haynes also believes when the community comes to visit the nativity, they will have a true meaning for the birth of Jesus Christ.

“I just had a mom come up to me and tell me ‘I bet this is what Jesus was really like.’ So we just want people to make that connection and remember what happened two thousand years ago” said Haynes.