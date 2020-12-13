Local farm decorated for drive-thru light show

HURON, Tenn. – Holiday cheer and joy filled the outside of Sunset Valley Farms in Huron with a drive-thru of wonderful lights.

Sunset Valley Farms says it’s their first ever Christmas light show.

People drove by in their cars to look at the lights.

Snacks like donuts and sweet corn were also sold.. Organizers say after a rough year… They wanted to bring holiday cheer to the residents of Huron

“I’m just hoping more of a holiday season. Merry Christmas to everybody, more joy and family time. That’s our theme for Sunset Valley,” said Brain Muezte, who is the owner of the Sunset Valley Farms.

Organizers say they hope to host another Christmas light show like this one next year.