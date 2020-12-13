Musicians hosts Christmas show to raise funds for RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn, — An annual holiday tradition, raising money to give back to a local organization.

Musician LoLo and her friends put together a Christmas show to raise funds for RIFA. The show was held at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson.

“Today is the 6th annual Our Jackson Home Holiday Show hosted by LoLo and friends, and today’s event is benefiting RIFA’s Snack Backpack ministry. And so all the proceeds from today will be going to feed children throughout our community,” said RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator, Gracie Sloan.

Attendees were able to purchase tickets starting at $10 for an all you can eat buffet provided by Rock’ n Dough, as well as enjoy a concert by LoLo herself.

“In a crazy year we’re just thankful to be able to continue to do this show, to not only just come together for some holiday fun but to benefit a great program,” said Sloan.

There was a raffle for people to have a chance at winning gift cards as well as a silent auction.

“LoLo & Friends, they are great about that they do not pocket any of this money. It goes directly to RIFA and so they are a tremendous help to us to continue to feed children. And we are so grateful for the impact that they’ve had year after year with this concert,” Sloan said.

Sloan says this concert helps provide a portion of the funds that keep RIFA going annually.

“One in five children in Jackson-Madison County go home to little or no food and so this concert is directly impacting those children. And so through this show we’re able to collect funds to continue feeding children throughout our community,” said Sloan.

Sloan also says teachers in the community say on Mondays they have to compete with hungry stomachs. Students just aren’t getting the food they need during the weekend, and RIFA is on a mission to change that.

LoLo says RIFA deserves to be recognized for all the great work they do for our community.