Rain Continues Into Early Monday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Sunday, December 13

Rain showers are returning to West Tennessee as a cold front moves through the region. There will be a chance for winter weather to mix in overnight. Flurries are possible but no accumulation is expected. More cold air will return to our region Tuesday night and continue to drop temperatures. These cooler temperatures are making it feel like winter more and more everyday as we are starting to approach the ending of Fall.

OVERNIGHT:

The latest low pressure system will be moving out of our region tonight. Ahead of this pressure system, we had a cold front which will decrease temperatures slightly tonight and tomorrow. Rain showers will increase tonight with pockets of heavy rain possible at times. Showers will clear out early tomorrow morning leaving us with a cool, cloudy, and dry day. There is a possibility for winter weather to mix in and flurries possible in the tonight as the rain slowly moves out of our region. No accumulation is expected as the surface is still too warm for anything to stick.

TOMORROW:

A cool, cloudy, and dry day will be in tact for us on Monday, as showers dissipate early tomorrow morning. It is possible to see a few flurries into the morning as you are heading out for work or school. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!

Some more cooler air will be moving into our region Tuesday night. Temperatures will continue to drop through the week, leaving us with a cool and cloudy week ahead. Sunshine will make a return Friday as cloud coverage decreases with the help of a high pressure. Into the weekend, there is a chance to see some more rain Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

