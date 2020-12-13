West TN woman celebrates special 90th birthday

One West Tennessee woman experienced a special birthday party that she says she will never forget.

Family and friends organized a drive-by birthday party for Callie Kelly, who is turning 90-years-old today. Family members say this was their best way to show their appreciation for her reaching this huge milestone.

“I think that’s wonderful. If it weren’t for my family, I don’t know what I’d do and I got a lot of friends, thank goodness,” Kelly said, “It’s very special. She tells me all the time that she just has to keep pushing and pushing. That’s how you get 90 and keep going,” said her son Randy Kelly.

The WBBJ-7 weekend crew want to wish Callie Kelly a very Happy Birthday!