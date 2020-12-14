19 dogs, 1 cat removed from McNairy County property

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps has confirmed 20 animals were removed from a property in McNairy County over the weekend.

According to a news release, the animals were removed from a property in Guys. The release says investigators had been at the property earlier in the week and found a horse dead, another who was euthanized for medical reasons, and three more severely emaciated horses.

The property owner was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, and has been released from custody on bond, according to a news release.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office was joined by Animal Rescue Corps over the weekend to remove 19 dogs and a cat from the property, the release says.

The release says veterinarians said many of the animals removed over the weekend were dehydrated, emaciated, or had a variety of medical concerns ranging from heartworm disease to dental disease and parasites.

The three horses removed from the property earlier in the week remain in the care of an area rescue facility.