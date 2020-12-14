Additional death, 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says a 68-year-old man died Sunday, Dec. 13 due to complications of COVID-19.
A total 124 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 92 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,989.
Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,228 (60.5%)
- 38301: 1,984 (28.4%)
- 38356: 110 (1.6%)
- 38391: 70 (1%)
- 38366: 121 (1.7%)
- 38343: 57 (0.8%)
- 38313: 158 (2.2%)
- 38392: 47 (0.6%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 83 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.1%)
- 38308: 14 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 76 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,723 (24.7%)
- White: 2,834 (40.5%)
- Asian: 21 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 174 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 112 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,125 (30.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,892 (55.7%)
- Male: 3,029 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 68 (1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,590 (80%)
- Not recovered: 370 (5.3%)
- Better: 433 (6.2%)
- Unknown: 472 (6.7%)
- Deaths: 124 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 346 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 844 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,179 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,039 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 997 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,014 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 771 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 435 (6.2%)
- 80+: 282 (4%)
- Unknown: 82 (1.2%)