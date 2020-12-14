Additional death, 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says a 68-year-old man died Sunday, Dec. 13 due to complications of COVID-19.

A total 124 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 92 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,989.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,228 (60.5%)
  • 38301: 1,984 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 110 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 70 (1%)
  • 38366: 121 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 57 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 158 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 47 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 83 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 14 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 76 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,723 (24.7%)
  • White: 2,834 (40.5%)
  • Asian: 21 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 174 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 112 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,125 (30.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,892 (55.7%)
  • Male: 3,029 (43.3%)
  • Unknown: 68 (1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,590 (80%)
  • Not recovered: 370 (5.3%)
  • Better: 433 (6.2%)
  • Unknown: 472 (6.7%)
  • Deaths: 124 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 346 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 844 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,179 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,039 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 997 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,014 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 771 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 435 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 282 (4%)
  • Unknown: 82 (1.2%)
