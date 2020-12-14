Additional death, 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says a 68-year-old man died Sunday, Dec. 13 due to complications of COVID-19.

A total 124 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 92 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,989.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,228 (60.5%)

38301: 1,984 (28.4%)

38356: 110 (1.6%)

38391: 70 (1%)

38366: 121 (1.7%)

38343: 57 (0.8%)

38313: 158 (2.2%)

38392: 47 (0.6%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 83 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.1%)

38308: 14 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 76 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,723 (24.7%)

White: 2,834 (40.5%)

Asian: 21 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 174 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 112 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,125 (30.4%)

Gender:

Female: 3,892 (55.7%)

Male: 3,029 (43.3%)

Unknown: 68 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,590 (80%)

Not recovered: 370 (5.3%)

Better: 433 (6.2%)

Unknown: 472 (6.7%)

Deaths: 124 (1.8%)

Age: