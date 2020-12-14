Annual Christmas parade draws crowd in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local county gathers to celebrate the season.

Monday evening, residents of Lexington and Henderson County lined East Church Street to watch the annual Christmas parade.

Residents were able to see marching bands, decorated cars, tractors, and local businesses come out for the holidays.

One Lexington resident, Ladana Woods, says she and her family come out every year, but this year was extra special.

“They shut down everything else like the parade, the fair, and I’m just glad they didn’t shut down the parade so the kids could come out and enjoy and have a good time,” Woods says.

Attendees say they’re happy the community still made an effort to celebrate the holidays despite the COVID-19 pandemic.