Decreasing Clouds, But Windy!

Storm Team Weather

Weather Update: Monday, December 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Wintry mix of rain/snow will come to an end by sunrise today. Colder and drier air will continue today as surface low moves from East Tennessee and into Western North Carolina and Virginia. The deepening pressure will keep the wind machine going through today. That win will generally be from the north. While the drier air will clear skies, the north wind will keep it feeling more like temps are hovering in the upper 20s most of this afternoon. The actual temperatures will climb to around 42 at the warmest point of the day.

