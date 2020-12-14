Escaped inmates from Northwest Correctional arrested in Florida

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — Two inmates who escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex last week were arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Robert Lee Brown and Christopher Osteen were arrested by the Broward County, Florida Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies three days after their escape.

The men are suspected of kidnapping a Fulton County, Kentucky Highway Department employee and stealing his truck, as well as the alleged kidnapping of a man Saturday morning in Henry County, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

TDOC says a truck was stolen during the alleged kidnapping in Henry County as well.

“This was a manhunt that originated at the Mississippi River and ended on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We are glad to have helped in bringing to an end this threat to the public’s safety.”