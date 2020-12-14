Group donates to COVID-19 nurses at Jackson General

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of individuals in Jackson made a donation Monday to the nursing staff at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Charles Northcross of Northcross Construction partnered with Roslyn Jackson and Randall Page to donate gift cards to Rafferty’s and other gifts to the COVID-19 nursing staff.

The group presented their donations at the patient discharge area on Monday.

Northcross says they wanted to give back to the nurses who are fighting every day to help patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The nurses are sacrificing so much for this community, and with the COVID pandemic, we need to collaborate and do things accordingly because we are being blessed,” Northcross said.

Three nurses received the donations.