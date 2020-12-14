Hagerty on vaccine: ‘beginning of the end of this pandemic’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator-elect Bill Hagerty spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Monday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hagerty says he, Congressman Rose and Senator Blackburn toured a facility in the state Monday morning that’s making the packaging for the vaccine and storing it at a cool level.

He says he’s proud of the role Tennessee is going to be playing in putting the pandemic behind us.

Hagerty says he wants to see the vaccine move as quickly as it can to where everyone will have access to it.

“We have got to recognize the fact that people are really hurting right now,” Hagerty said. “They’ve lost loved ones. Many have lost their jobs, some have lost their companies. We need to move forward. Today marks the beginning of the end of this pandemic.”

Hagerty says the government is going to launch a campaign immediately to make clear and inform people the benefit of the vaccine.