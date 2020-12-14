Henderson County Schools will go virtual-only this week

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All Henderson County Schools will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, December 15, through Friday, December 18.

According to the district’s website, the change is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers.

Final exams for high school students will remain “come and go” at the previously scheduled times, and staff will still report on a normal schedule.

For more information, visit the Henderson County School District website.