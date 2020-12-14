Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority makes recommendation for new airline

WEST MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Monday evening, and discussed a potential new airline coming to Madison County.

For the past two months a committee with the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority interviewed potential airlines hoping to provide commercial air service from Jackson’s McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. The airport currently has flights in and out of Jackson from Air Choice One.

“A lot of thought, a lot of effort. We had a conversation before submitting this letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation. We got a lot of positive feedback from them on our selection,” an airport commissioner said.

After listening to the members of the community and conducting research, the committee voted unanimously to recommend Boutique Air as the essential air service provider. If approved, the service will begin in June of next year.

“The hardest phone call I had to make was on the afternoon of the 8th when I had to call our friends at Air Choice and inform them of that, but it was strictly a business decision and we will support who ever U.S. D.O.T. sends our way,” A commissioner said.

The committee is now awaiting the U.S. Department of Transportation to make a decision.

“There’s been some discussion considering the current route,s but no decision has been made by the Department of Transportation. Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority will inform the public of any changes,” an airport commissioner said.

The committee will provide updates from the Department of Transportation as soon as a decision is made.