JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a woman was found dead Saturday night on Meadowlands Cove.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired on Meadowlands Cove just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found Lateesha Matthews, 40, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.