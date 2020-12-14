Local community living centers will receive first vaccine shipment this week

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Seven community living centers in West Tennessee, like Bailey Park Community Living Center, are preparing to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shipment this week.

Even though it is not mandatory, residents and staff will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine with the hope of decreasing the number of cases.

Regional Nurse Consultant for Community Elder Care Service, Cristy Richards, says each facility is being diligent in the fight against COVID-19.

“I just feel like it’s in the best interest of our residents for their healing, their safety and their well being, and for them to be able to continue to strive,” Richards said.

She also says before getting the vaccine, some facilities did have a spike in cases. However, they are making sure to follow all guidelines from the CDC.

“We have very strong guidelines that’s set in place, and of course we follow our CDC and CMS guidelines,” Richards said.

Richards says she believes the vaccine will create a major difference for the facilities.

“That is my hope, that we will get these vaccines for our staff and our residents, and we will see a dramatic decrease in COVID cases in the areas our facilities are located,” Richards said.

Richards says the vaccine process will take place over the course of three visits from CDC-approved pharmacies.