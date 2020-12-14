Madison Co. sheriff urges residents to beware phone scams

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Madison County Sheriff John Mehr is urging residents to be aware of phone scams.

The sheriff’s office says they have received numerous calls about failing to appear for jury duty, social security issues, a relative in jail and computer updating.

The sheriff’s office says never to send money or purchase any gift cards.

If you receive any of these calls, hang up and call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.