Mugshots : Madison County : 12/11/20 – 12/14/20

1/30 Destine Graves Simple domestic assault

2/30 Britteny Bond Criminal impersonation

3/30 Adam Jones Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, aggravated domestic assault, theft under $10,000, vandalism

4/30 Amanda Siler Schedule III drug violations, open container law, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/30 Andew Calhoun Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law



6/30 Blake Tate Failure to appear

7/30 Brandon Hardin Aggravated assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange

8/30 Brittany Williamson Failure to appear

9/30 Carlos Hammond Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

10/30 Cepeda Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/30 Crystal Hines Violation of probation

12/30 Dewayne Young Failure to appear

13/30 Eddie Askew Simple domestic assault, theft less than $1,000

14/30 Frank Watkins Aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

15/30 Jamerial Cole Driving under the influence



16/30 Jayla Permenter Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/30 Jazmine Brown Violation of probation

18/30 Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation

19/30 Jondarius Pirtle Identity theft, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/30 Kenda Smith Criminal impersonation



21/30 Kevin Doss Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, violation of probation, evading arrest

22/30 Maegan Myrick Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

23/30 Marcus Bryant Aggravated assault, vandalism

24/30 Michael Dennis Failure to appear

25/30 Oscar Santana Violation of probation



26/30 Peter Pappas Burglary, schedule II drug violations, theft less than $10,000, theft less than $1,000

27/30 Tanesia Harris Failure to appear

28/30 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespassing

29/30 Trevean Lampley Failure to comply

30/30 Willie Savage Criminal trespassing





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.