‘Outpouring of generosity’ fills JACOA’s clothes closet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last week, the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency asked for your help. The clothes closet at their treatment center was almost empty.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity we’ve seen over three days time,” said Barry Cooper, executive director of JACOA.

That outpouring of generosity has poured into the hallway and another closet.

“We actually had to take one room that was not a designated clothes closet, totally clean it out, add some shelves, and now it’s completely stocked with women’s clothing,” Cooper said.

That means every client at JACOA will have something warm to wear this winter.

“They were like us, they were absolutely excited, and they’ll get to start going through those clothes today,” Cooper said.

But now JACOA has another request for the community since their need has been met: pass it on by donating to blessing boxes like the one outside JACOA.

“It sits out in front of our building, and anybody can come by and stock it with nonperishable foods,” Cooper said.

There are more than a dozen blessing boxes around Jackson. Locations can be found here.

In the meantime, JACOA plans to donate to other nonprofits as well.

“We have so much that we want to bless others,” Cooper said.