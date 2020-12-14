South Gibson teammates sign with Blue Mountain College

MEDINA, Tenn. — Monday afternoon at South Gibson County High School, both Samantha Crews and Gracie Flowers signed their official letters to continue their athletic careers next year at Blue Mountain College.

During their time with the Lady Hornets soccer program, Crews and Flowers helped lead South Gibson to four consecutive district championships, one region championship, and three appearances at the Class AA state tournament. Throughout their careers, they both combined for 43 goals and 29 assists, and were selected to the All-District team on multiple occasions.

“I really look forward to, since Blue Mountain is just now starting as a soccer team, helping the team grow,” said Crews.

“It’s kind of nerve racking going from high school to college soccer,” said Flowers. “But it means a lot and I’m proud of myself that I got here, and I worked really hard to get here and it’s just refreshing that it paid off.”

Crews and Flowers were also responsible for guiding South Gibson to an overall win percentage of 78% throughout their four years of high school soccer.