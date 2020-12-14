Turning Bitter Cold Overnight

Weather Update: 5:29 pm, Monday, December 14 —

The rain and for some, wintry mix has moved out and we are left with some low level clouds overhead this evening making for a winter like day. Wind chills already dropping into the middle to upper 20’s early this evening. We’ll stay dry overnight but mother nature want hold back on bitter cold temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly clear with a low of 22 and light northwest breezes. Wind chills will likely bump down into the upper teens at times by early morning so take that coat heading out.

TOMORROW:

Increasing clouds and not quite as cold, high of 47. A slight chance of a shower by evening.

Some of the rain may once again mix in with some sleet or light snow flurries briefly before moving out on Wednesday morning.

