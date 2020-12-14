Woman found fatally shot in north Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Tenn. — On December 12 at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Meadowlands Cove on the north side of Jackson for a call of shots fired.

In this neighborhood, 40-year-old Lateesha Matthews was found fatally shot Saturday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighborhood known to be quiet leaves some to wonder how this could happen.

Bullet holes can be seen outside the home located on Meadowlands Cove. Allegedly, Matthews was shot multiple times from the outside while sitting inside the home.

We spoke with neighbors who didn’t want to appear on camera, and they say that they believe Lateesha’s murder was an accident. They believe she was hit by a bullet that was meant for someone else.

Neighbors say whoever shot Lateesha was long gone before police arrived. According to them, it happened quickly and and they heard numerous gunshots.

The Jackson Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and not much is known as to why Matthews was killed, or who was involved in her murder.

If you have any information that could help the case, please call JPD at (731) 425-8400.