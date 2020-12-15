123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 7,112 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,112.
Those new patients range in age from 5-years-old to 102-years-old.
There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,299 (60.4%)
- 38301: 2,025 (28.5%)
- 38356: 113 (1.6%)
- 38391: 70 (1%)
- 38366: 122 (1.7%)
- 38343: 57 (0.8%)
- 38313: 161 (2.2%)
- 38392: 47 (0.6%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 85 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.1%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 77 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,754 (24.7%)
- White: 2,895 (40.7%)
- Asian: 22 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 174 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 116 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,151 (30.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,964 (55.7%)
- Male: 3,085 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 63 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,663 (79.6%)
- Not recovered: 374 (5.3%)
- Better: 449 (6.3%)
- Unknown: 502 (7.1%)
- Deaths: 124 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 353 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 870 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,203 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,050 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,013 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,030 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 786 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 441 (6.2%)
- 80+: 291 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 75 (1%)