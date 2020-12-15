123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 7,112 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,112.

Those new patients range in age from 5-years-old to 102-years-old.

There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,299 (60.4%)

38301: 2,025 (28.5%)

38356: 113 (1.6%)

38391: 70 (1%)

38366: 122 (1.7%)

38343: 57 (0.8%)

38313: 161 (2.2%)

38392: 47 (0.6%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 85 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.1%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 77 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,754 (24.7%)

White: 2,895 (40.7%)

Asian: 22 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 174 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 116 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,151 (30.3%)

Gender:

Female: 3,964 (55.7%)

Male: 3,085 (43.4%)

Unknown: 63 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,663 (79.6%)

Not recovered: 374 (5.3%)

Better: 449 (6.3%)

Unknown: 502 (7.1%)

Deaths: 124 (1.7%)

Age: