123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 7,112 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,112.

Those new patients range in age from 5-years-old to 102-years-old.

There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,299 (60.4%)
  • 38301: 2,025 (28.5%)
  • 38356: 113 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 70 (1%)
  • 38366: 122 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 57 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 161 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 47 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 85 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 15 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 77 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,754 (24.7%)
  • White: 2,895 (40.7%)
  • Asian: 22 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 174 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 116 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,151 (30.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,964 (55.7%)
  • Male: 3,085 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 63 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,663 (79.6%)
  • Not recovered: 374 (5.3%)
  • Better: 449 (6.3%)
  • Unknown: 502 (7.1%)
  • Deaths: 124 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 353 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 870 (12.2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,203 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,050 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,013 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,030 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 786 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 441 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 291 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 75 (1%)
