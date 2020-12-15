472,875 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,615 deaths, 2,821 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 472,875 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, December 15. In addition, 5,615 people have died and 2,821 are currently hospitalized. Another 404,597 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 44,007 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 593 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 4,363

Bedford County – 3,772

Benton County – 1,029

Bledsoe County – 1,371

Blount County – 7,610

Bradley County – 7,178

Campbell County – 2,084

Cannon County – 1,106

Carroll County – 2,274

Carter County – 3,637

Cheatham County – 2,185

Chester County – 1,227

Claiborne County – 1,272

Clay County – 687

Cocke County – 2,139

Coffee County – 3,945

Crockett County — 1,373

Cumberland County – 3,392

Davidson County – 51,549

Decatur County – 1,086

DeKalb County – 1,679

Dickson County – 3,773

Dyer County – 3,724

Fayette County – 2,740

Fentress County – 1,528

Franklin County – 2,809

Gibson County – 4,105

Giles County – 1,953

Grainger County – 1,400

Greene County – 4,292

Grundy County – 978

Hamblen County – 4,652

Hamilton County – 21,969

Hancock County – 259

Hardeman County – 2,538

Hardin County – 2,196

Hawkins County – 2,829

Haywood County — 1,917

Henderson County — 2,402

Henry County — 1,991

Hickman County – 1,533

Houston County – 687

Humphreys County – 936

Jackson County – 840

Jefferson County – 3,031

Johnson County – 1,624

Knox County – 25,478

Lake County – 1,307

Lauderdale County – 2,359

Lawrence County – 3,604

Lewis County — 987

Lincoln County – 2,512

Loudon County – 3,108

Macon County – 2,187

Madison County – 6,644

Marion County – 1,526

Marshall County – 2,241

Maury County – 7,593

McMinn County – 3,567

McNairy County — 1,631

Meigs County – 741

Monroe County – 2,955

Montgomery County – 8,938

Moore County — 541

Morgan County — 1,129

Obion County — 3,183

Overton County – 1,794

Perry County – 662

Pickett County — 464

Polk County – 917

Putnam County – 7,211

Rhea County – 2,394

Roane County – 3,355

Robertson County – 5,094

Rutherford County – 23,272

Scott County – 1,580

Sequatchie County – 857

Sevier County – 6,770

Shelby County – 56,987

Smith County – 1,746

Stewart County — 723

Sullivan County — 8,745

Sumner County – 12,925

Tipton County – 4,521

Trousdale County – 2,023

Unicoi County – 1,179

Union County — 1,025

Van Buren County – 464

Warren County – 3,397

Washington County – 8,295

Wayne County – 2,155

Weakley County — 2,577

White County – 2,291

Williamson County – 14,232

Wilson County – 9,929

Out of state – 12,421

Pending – 8,975

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 538

Asian – 3,836

Black or African-American – 63,377

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 317

Other/Multiracial – 43,163

White – 269,599

Pending – 92,045

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 282,436

Hispanic or Latino – 35,798

Pending – 154,641

Gender:

Female – 249,457

Male – 219,608

Pending – 3,810

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.