A Light Wintry Mix Overnight

Weather Update: 7:19 pm, Monday, December 14 —

Another round of cold rain along with a wintry mix at times will be possible overnight. The temperature is expected to stay just above freezing but minor accumulations on grassy surface areas could occur.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and cold with rain showers, rain mixes with sleet and snow at times, mainly after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to around 33 by early morning. Chance of precipitation around 50%.

TOMORROW:

Rain and snow showers will linger into the late morning with highs topping out around 38 degrees. Clouds will be slow to clear in the afternoon and evening, but some sunshine will return by Thursday. Our next rain chance comes in on Saturday as highs finally return into the milder 50’s.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB