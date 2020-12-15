Commissioners vote on rezoning in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County commissioners met Tuesday evening to look at some potential changes for residents in Toone.

The commissioners discussed the rezoning of agricultural and residential land in Toone to industrial.

Hardeman County voted on putting a Royal Oak Charcoal Plant on a property located on the Hardeman-Madison County line.

Many residents in Toone stood up and gave their opinions of why the commissioners should vote yes or no.

We reached out to the Hardeman County commissioners and are waiting on a response on the vote.