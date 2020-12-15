Deer meat drive aims to help feed less fortunate in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Leaders with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are making sure the hungry are fed through any means possible.

They’ve started up their annual deer meat drive for the holiday season.

They encourage hunters in the area to bring their deer to the sheriff’s office, where inmates will help with the butcher process.

The meat is then packaged, and the sheriff’s office invites the less fortunate to come by and pick up whatever they need.

“If they come and check in at our front office up there, and they can pick it up Monday through Friday, from 3 to 4:00. Just drop by and let us know what they need, and we’ll be glad to distribute it out,” said Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

Sheriff Christopher says the idea started due to a shortage of butchers in the area. He says some of the inmates have gone on to receive jobs thanks to their training.