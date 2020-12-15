Domestic violence continues to rise during the pandemic

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher spoke with us about disturbing trends they’re seeing with crimes rates amid the pandemic, including domestic violence.

“Our domestic assaults are up quite a bit, and I’m sure they are everywhere,” Christopher said.

Sheriff Christopher said while it wasn’t the nearly 100% increase they saw with child abuse, it was still significant. And much like the child abuse investigations, they point to COVID-19 as a reason for the spike, since many are forced to stay home.

“People are going to get on each other’s nerves no matter how much they love each other. No matter how much they enjoy the other’s company,” Christopher said. “You’re going to get on each other’s nerves when you stay together all the time.”

Typically, the sheriff’s office recommends “cooling down” periods following arguments, but if deputies respond to an incident, deputies will separate the people involved for a minimum of 12 hours.

“Even if you can’t do anything else, go walk around outside and cool off, and admit this is a bad time, we’re going through a very bad time in our country,” Christopher said.

That’s still in place — but Sheriff Christopher reminds residents that at a certain point, they need to take more serious action.

“We have to make an arrest if somebody has assaulted the other one. And we need to. Because if you don’t? You stay there sometimes, and it just gets worse.”

If you do have to call the police, or just leave the household, there are organizations like WRAP who can help find a temporary place to stay.

The sheriff says they’re happy to help whatever way they can, and their hope is that once COVID is over, it’ll go back to normal.

“They can look back at it together and say, ‘we got through a really tough time,’ it makes them stronger and closer,” Christopher said. “I’m hoping people will do that.”

For a website on resources in Benton County, click here.