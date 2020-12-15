First lady Maria Lee releases virtual tour of ‘Christmas at the Tennessee Residence’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Maria Lee released the virtual tour of Christmas at the Tennessee Residence on Tuesday.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years,” and displays decor inspired by Christmas past, present and future.

The decor also includes county ornaments made from artists in each of the state’s 95 counties. To see each of the county’s ornament, click here.

You can also find the virtual tour on first lady Maria Lee’s YouTube channel.