Giving Tuesday huge success for local nonprofit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with a local nonprofit say this year’s Giving Tuesday was a huge success.

President and CEO of the United Way of West Tennessee Matt Marshall says they raised about $150,000 for area nonprofits.

Over the course of the year, that amount has been over a quarter million dollars. Now, that money will go back to the community.

“Pretty much all of the funds that were raised during Giving Tuesday is going to be poured back into the community, with these non-profits utilizing it to do the work they do every day,” Marshall said.

Marshall said this is the organization’s busiest time of the year. He asks that even though Giving Tuesday is over, you continue to donate to nonprofits.