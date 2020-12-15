Gloomy and Cold Again Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off very cold with temps in the middle 20s. There is a light northeasterly breeze which at times will create a wind chill in the low 20s at times. Clouds will be on the increase through today. They will start off mainly as high level, but gradually thicken up as the morning goes along. The cloud cover is actually helping to warm temps just a little bit from 25° up to around 28° as of 6:30 AM. Despite the cloud cover, rising heights in response to the new system and southerly flow aloft should continue increasing temps into upper 30s later. There will be an easterly wind through this afternoon. That will keep the wind chill in 20s today. Later tonight, the atmosphere should saturate enough to support precipitation by later this evening into Wednesday AM. It is looking a bit more likely this will be more of a wintry mix, though surface temps should still hover above freezing. No accumulations expected at this time.

