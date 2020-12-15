Milan police search for missing 15-year-old

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Nadia Ferecer is believed to have left her foster home between midnight and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Nadia does not have family in the area.

She is described as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a piercing on the right side of her nose.

Anyone with information on Nadia’s location is asked to call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.