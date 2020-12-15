Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/20 – 12/15/20

1/9 Shelby Walker Theft of property less than $10,000

2/9 Carvel Fulgern Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

3/9 Daniel Gillespie Vandalism

4/9 Justin Parker Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/9 Marc Masters Simple domestic assault



6/9 Melvin Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/9 Roy Rogers Violation of parole

8/9 Taylor Hudson Vandalism

9/9 William Rodriguez Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.