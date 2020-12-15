Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/20 – 12/15/20 December 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Shelby Walker Theft of property less than $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Carvel Fulgern Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Daniel Gillespie Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Justin Parker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Marc Masters Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Melvin Gunn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Roy Rogers Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Taylor Hudson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9William Rodriguez Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter