New book to share in-depth story of Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is offering history lovers the best gift for Christmas, a new book!

The book is called the “Tennessee State Capitol: A Tennessee Treasure,” and it was created by the Tennessee State Library and Archives and was published by the Secretary of State.

“Our office was proud to publish this book that tells the story of Tennessee’s grandest and most iconic state building, the seat of our state government,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This fascinating book with engaging stories, beautiful photos and little-known facts makes a perfect gift for the holidays.”

The coffee-table style book will tell the story of the Capitol with historical photos, maps and more, according to a news release from the state.

“This book gives readers a better understanding of the history and architectural genius behind this true Tennessee treasure,” said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill.

The book can be bought on the Secretary of State’s website. A limited number of books can also be bought at the Library and Archives. For more information, call (615) 741-2764.