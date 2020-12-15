Sheriff’s office promotes local shopping, holiday cheer with chamber bucks

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to help promote local shopping and building relationships in the community.

“Here’s just a token of our appreciation and spread a little goodwill here at Christmas time. This has been a rough year on everybody,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

To spread holiday cheer, the sheriff’s office has created chamber bucks, given to those who do good acts in the community.

“The other day I locked the keys in my truck, and me and a deputy were trying to get the keys out of my truck and a citizen a man and his wife and two kids stopped to help us,” Sheriff Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas says the bucks are similar to a gift card and can be used at any business in Gibson County that is a member of the Greater Gibson County Chamber of Commerce, Milan Chamber of Commerce or the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

“We divided them up around the county because my deputies are assigned to different parts of the county to work,” Sheriff Thomas said.

The sheriff’s office collected $4,000 worth of chamber bucks and split it into $25 per envelope. The money was donated by different individuals and businesses.

Sheriff Thomas says most of the businesses listed for the chamber bucks are small, locally owned businesses, so he hopes it will build relationships and help support businesses.

“It will spread a little goodwill toward the people that have the chamber bucks and it will help the businesses where it gets spent,” Sheriff Thomas said.

“It comes back around full circle. I think it helps my deputies to be able to put a smile on their face, to give them this,” Sheriff Thomas said.

He says the deputies will continue to give out chamber bucks for the rest of the holiday season, until all envelopes have been handed out.