State provides Madison County Archives with $2,750 grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Archives received a new grant from the state.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the $2,750 check Tuesday afternoon.

The program is part of an ongoing effort to help archive sites across the state. The money comes from the legislature, and many use it for equipment upgrades.

The Madison County Archives will be used to purchase special archive boxes that guard against paper degrading.

“They give us about $45,000 each year that we can take and we can put into archives around the state, to help them. Archives in many cases just don’t have all the money they need,” Hargett said.

According to Hargett, the oldest document in the Madison County archives dates back to 1822.