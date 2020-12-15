Trenton residents get in the holiday spirit with light pole decorations

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local town is covered in Christmas decorations to spread the holiday cheer.

The Trenton Christmas Parade Board and Trenton Downtown Committee decided this year they wanted to make their holiday activities bigger and better, and included local musicians, vendors, and decorated light poles.

Trenton residents and businesses were able to fill out an application to decorate their very own light pole on College Street.

Committee and board member Bailey Hinson says they plan to continue this tradition for years to come.

“Kids eyes have lit up seeing these poles because a lot of people don’t decorate their homes like they used to, so now they can drive down College Street in Trenton and look at all these poles that people put a lot of thought into and so there is so much to look at,” Hinson said.

Hinson says she received a lot of positive feedback from the community and was excited to spread the holiday cheer this year.