Virtual seminar to provide crime prevention tips in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A virtual seminar to learn safety tips is coming your way.

Flock Safety is working with Police Chief Michael Pitts and the Savannah Police Department to host a community engagement event for Savannah residents and surrounding community members.

Attendees will learn about crime prevention tips, as well as new helpful devices like license readers.

Flock Safety Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Meg Heusel says crime has tripled in December, and says it’s important for residents to know which crimes are in the area and how to prevent them.

“Really anyone with a road that cares about protecting their community can join to learn about, not only some crime prevention tips, but tools like license plates readers that Flock Safety provides that can help deter crime,” Heusel said.

The virtual event is Thursday evening at 6 p.m. through Zoom. To tune in, click here.