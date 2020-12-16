1 killed in crash on Highway 104 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Troopers say a two vehicle crash in Carroll County has left one dead and another seriously injured.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, THP responded to a wreck involving two cars.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Square Volunteer Fire Department were also called to the scene. It happened on Highway 104 by Hopewell Church Road near Lavinia.

According to troopers, the driver of one car, 35-year-year old Cassandra Anders, of Milan, was traveling east died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle that was westbound was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to the preliminary report, Anders was wearing a seatbelt, but investigators aren’t sure if the other driver was wearing one.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There is no new information on the other driver’s condition at this time.