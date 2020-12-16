484,285 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,668 deaths, 2,874 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 484,285 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, December 16. In addition, 5,668 people have died and 2,874 are currently hospitalized. Another 411,843 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 46,487 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 609 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 4,461

Bedford County – 3,893

Benton County – 1,043

Bledsoe County – 1,380

Blount County – 7,823

Bradley County – 7,352

Campbell County – 2,141

Cannon County – 1,140

Carroll County – 2,322

Carter County – 3,700

Cheatham County – 2,248

Chester County – 1,259

Claiborne County – 1,308

Clay County – 706

Cocke County – 2,228

Coffee County – 4,045

Crockett County — 1,393

Cumberland County – 3,457

Davidson County – 52,439

Decatur County – 1,111

DeKalb County – 1,718

Dickson County – 3,873

Dyer County – 3,792

Fayette County – 2,798

Fentress County – 1,553

Franklin County – 2,864

Gibson County – 4,209

Giles County – 2,014

Grainger County – 1,449

Greene County – 4,402

Grundy County – 1,002

Hamblen County – 4,736

Hamilton County – 22,532

Hancock County – 266

Hardeman County – 2,569

Hardin County – 2,246

Hawkins County – 2,890

Haywood County — 1,951

Henderson County — 2,453

Henry County — 2,008

Hickman County – 1,576

Houston County – 707

Humphreys County – 979

Jackson County – 845

Jefferson County – 3,115

Johnson County – 1,642

Knox County – 26,179

Lake County – 1,321

Lauderdale County – 2,388

Lawrence County – 3,721

Lewis County — 1,017

Lincoln County – 2,678

Loudon County – 3,207

Macon County – 2,242

Madison County – 6,816

Marion County – 1,559

Marshall County – 2,305

Maury County – 7,724

McMinn County – 3,630

McNairy County — 1,663

Meigs County – 755

Monroe County – 3,039

Montgomery County – 9,178

Moore County — 560

Morgan County — 1,169

Obion County — 3,227

Overton County – 1,816

Perry County – 693

Pickett County — 476

Polk County – 928

Putnam County – 7,293

Rhea County – 2,465

Roane County – 3,458

Robertson County – 5,210

Rutherford County – 23,828

Scott County – 1,616

Sequatchie County – 880

Sevier County – 6,993

Shelby County – 58,127

Smith County – 1,765

Stewart County — 738

Sullivan County — 8,949

Sumner County – 13,216

Tipton County – 4,593

Trousdale County – 2,041

Unicoi County – 1,194

Union County — 1,045

Van Buren County – 475

Warren County – 3,498

Washington County – 8,460

Wayne County – 2,195

Weakley County — 2,640

White County – 2,330

Williamson County – 14,557

Wilson County – 10,204

Out of state – 12,937

Pending – 9,649

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 511

Asian – 3,927

Black or African-American – 64,275

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 323

Other/Multiracial – 43,818

White – 275,469

Pending – 95,922

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 286,394

Hispanic or Latino – 36,125

Pending – 161,766

Gender:

Female – 255,667

Male – 224,723

Pending – 3,895

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.