Additional death, 172 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is a 72-year-old woman who died Nov. 25 due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 172 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,284.

Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,414 (60.6%)
  • 38301: 2,066 (28.3%)
  • 38356: 115 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 70 (1%)
  • 38366: 124 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 58 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 162 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 48 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 89 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 11 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 15 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 79 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,785 (24.5%)
  • White: 2,959 (40.6%)
  • Asian: 22 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 174 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 118 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,226 (30.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 4,053 (55.7%)
  • Male: 3,163 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 68 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,740 (78.8%)
  • Not recovered: 387 (5.3%)
  • Better: 464 (6.4%)
  • Unknown: 568 (7.8%)
  • Deaths: 125 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 362 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 886 (12.2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,226 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,075 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,041 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,059 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 807 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 452 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 297 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 79 (1.1%)
