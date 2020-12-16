Additional death, 172 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says that patient is a 72-year-old woman who died Nov. 25 due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 172 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,284.
Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 87-years-old.
There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,414 (60.6%)
- 38301: 2,066 (28.3%)
- 38356: 115 (1.6%)
- 38391: 70 (1%)
- 38366: 124 (1.7%)
- 38343: 58 (0.8%)
- 38313: 162 (2.2%)
- 38392: 48 (0.6%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 89 (1.2%)
- 38006: 5 (0.1%)
- 38302: 11 (0.1%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 79 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,785 (24.5%)
- White: 2,959 (40.6%)
- Asian: 22 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 174 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 118 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,226 (30.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,053 (55.7%)
- Male: 3,163 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 68 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,740 (78.8%)
- Not recovered: 387 (5.3%)
- Better: 464 (6.4%)
- Unknown: 568 (7.8%)
- Deaths: 125 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 362 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 886 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,226 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,075 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,041 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,059 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 807 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 452 (6.2%)
- 80+: 297 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 79 (1.1%)