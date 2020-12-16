Additional death, 172 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is a 72-year-old woman who died Nov. 25 due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 172 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,284.

Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,414 (60.6%)

38301: 2,066 (28.3%)

38356: 115 (1.6%)

38391: 70 (1%)

38366: 124 (1.7%)

38343: 58 (0.8%)

38313: 162 (2.2%)

38392: 48 (0.6%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 89 (1.2%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 11 (0.1%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 79 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,785 (24.5%)

White: 2,959 (40.6%)

Asian: 22 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 174 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 118 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,226 (30.6%)

Gender:

Female: 4,053 (55.7%)

Male: 3,163 (43.4%)

Unknown: 68 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,740 (78.8%)

Not recovered: 387 (5.3%)

Better: 464 (6.4%)

Unknown: 568 (7.8%)

Deaths: 125 (1.7%)

Age: