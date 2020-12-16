Better Business Bureau warns of gift card scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — Before you sell or exchange that unwanted gift card, there is a scam to make you aware of.

The Better Business Bureau is cautioning customers about Cardpool LLC., a Texas based gift card marketplace.

The company currently has an “F” rating from the BBB due to over 2,000 complaints over the last three years. The rating is also due to their failure to stop the pattern of complaints and unresolved complaints.

There are customer complaints in all 50 states about not paying the customer in a timely manner after the gift card was sent in, or not receiving a payment at all.

Other complaints allege that gift cards purchased from the website had a zero balance.

“If you check ahead of time, before you do business with them, you would see that this company does already have an ‘F’ rating, so you might decide not to do business with them,” said Nancy Butcher, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.

The BBB strongly recommends doing research before doing business.